1,325 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,568,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,255,000 after acquiring an additional 88,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.50. 500,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,364. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

