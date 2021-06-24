14,300 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after buying an additional 625,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after buying an additional 595,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 518,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 99.65 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

