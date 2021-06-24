15,295 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.87. The company had a trading volume of 101,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,694. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

