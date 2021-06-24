17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE YQ opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $710.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

