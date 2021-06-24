1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Research Coverage Started at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GOED stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. 1847 Goedeker has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter.

In other 1847 Goedeker news, Director Ellery Roberts bought 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,375,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,337.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 36,744 shares of company stock valued at $77,462.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

