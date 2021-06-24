192,643 Shares in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Acquired by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARM opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $196.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

