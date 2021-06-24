1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $136,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $969,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $126,288.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,433.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,331 over the last ninety days.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.