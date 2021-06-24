$2.27 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post sales of $2.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 million to $2.40 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $1.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $14.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 million to $15.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.57 million, with estimates ranging from $25.74 million to $37.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PROF shares. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after buying an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PROF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,084. The firm has a market cap of $371.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.14. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.