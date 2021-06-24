$2.64 EPS Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to post $2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $3.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.82.

Shares of CASY stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,610. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $142.34 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

