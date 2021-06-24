$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will announce $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $2.95 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $13.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

XEL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,789. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.