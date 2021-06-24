2,000 Shares in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Roche by 2.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Roche by 2.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $46.13 on Thursday. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $315.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.