2,000 Shares in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Roche by 2.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Roche by 2.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $46.13 on Thursday. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $315.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60.
Roche Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
