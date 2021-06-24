206 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Linde by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Linde by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN opened at $284.76 on Thursday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

