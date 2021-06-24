230,183 Shares in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Purchased by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 230,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,446 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $17,596,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 40,830 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $8,148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Immunovant by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on IMVT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 8,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,799. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.