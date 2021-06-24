23,254 Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Purchased by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 849.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in LHC Group by 75.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 222,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,120. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.72. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.