$25.51 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report sales of $25.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $27.61 million. Evolus reported sales of $7.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $105.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.81 million to $115.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $181.58 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $215.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 552,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,505. The stock has a market cap of $749.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 518.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 68,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

