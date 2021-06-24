$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

ORLY stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $549.62. 453,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of $540.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $409.17 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In related news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,148 shares of company stock worth $37,318,127. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

