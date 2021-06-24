$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.27 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.33.

GWW traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $441.61. 226,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,203. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.