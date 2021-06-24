30,099 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Purchased by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,316,631 shares of company stock worth $71,688,465. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $67.79.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

