$316.00 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $316.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.69 million and the lowest is $308.30 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $276.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,943,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,169,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after buying an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after buying an additional 62,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.84. 67,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $66.11 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

