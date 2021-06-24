$32.99 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce sales of $32.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $12.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 157.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $132.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $151.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $144.77 million, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $154.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after buying an additional 1,053,412 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 168,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 171,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,111. The stock has a market cap of $792.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

