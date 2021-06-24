$320.17 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post $320.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $319.22 million to $322.00 million. Zendesk reported sales of $246.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

NYSE ZEN opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $13,670,989.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $880,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,154,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

