360 Capital Group Limited (TGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Get 360 Capital Group alerts:

In other news, insider Tony Pitt purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,900.00 ($67,071.43). Also, insider Graham Lenzner 205,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.