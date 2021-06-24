3,601 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,601 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $21,663,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,780,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $109,150,000 after buying an additional 242,546 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32.
PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Performance Food Group Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
Recommended Story: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.