3,601 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,601 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $21,663,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,780,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $109,150,000 after buying an additional 242,546 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

