39,412 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 43,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,896,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,640 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 165,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

BBCA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.21. 5,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.93. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $66.59.

