3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 2.3%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.93 and last traded at $37.17. Approximately 53,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,858,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 34,915 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 38,019 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 551.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

