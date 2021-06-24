3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Group Plc (LON:III)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,211 ($15.82). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,209 ($15.80), with a volume of 1,226,169 shares changing hands.

III has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,178 ($15.39).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.52 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson sold 26,759 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total transaction of £336,093.04 ($439,107.71). Insiders have acquired a total of 37 shares of company stock valued at $45,074 in the last ninety days.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

