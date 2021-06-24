$4.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to post sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.06 billion and the lowest is $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $14.65 on Thursday, reaching $544.45. The stock had a trading volume of 789,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $508.48. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $43,660,106. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

