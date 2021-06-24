40,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) Acquired by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,889,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,895,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFEU opened at $10.08 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

