4,133 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,813,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,077,000 after purchasing an additional 795,597 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 53,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 255,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

