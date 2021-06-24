4,262 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,861,000 after acquiring an additional 136,034 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 196,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APO opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

