4,275 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Bought by Bp Plc

Bp Plc acquired a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth $74,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.33. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEKE. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC started coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

