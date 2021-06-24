45,522 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,085,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,216,000 after acquiring an additional 298,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 901,933 shares of company stock valued at $72,538,271 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET opened at $103.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $104.17.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

