4,628 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $103.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

