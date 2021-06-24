$485.76 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report sales of $485.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.80 million and the lowest is $477.25 million. MSCI reported sales of $409.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in MSCI by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $9.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $533.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,490. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a 12 month low of $323.50 and a 12 month high of $533.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

