48,694 Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Orange by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Orange by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.26%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.