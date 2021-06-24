4,947 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $87.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.83. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.17.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675 in the last ninety days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

