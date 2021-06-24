$495.25 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post sales of $495.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $485.40 million. Hilltop posted sales of $572.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

HTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hilltop by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hilltop by 90.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 317,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

HTH traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. 367,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,760. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

