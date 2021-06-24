49,524 Shares in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned 0.06% of Maiden at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Maiden in the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 18.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,071,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 169,692 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Simcha G. Lyons acquired 14,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.75. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHLD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.49. 478,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,544. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $300.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

