500 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after acquiring an additional 704,459 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $147.24 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.