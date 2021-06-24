54,120 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 88,615 shares in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $42.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

