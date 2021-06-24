$58.92 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report $58.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.11 million. Radius Health reported sales of $50.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $254.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.65 million to $264.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $306.99 million, with estimates ranging from $263.04 million to $343.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDUS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Radius Health has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.