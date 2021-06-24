5,885 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $280,420,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $175.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.