$60.28 Million in Sales Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to post sales of $60.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.12 million and the highest is $61.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $262.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.44 million to $268.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $331.19 million, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $342.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMWL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.67. 3,428,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,097. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.02.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $2,382,394.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,091,528.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,274 shares of company stock worth $10,330,340 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Well by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in American Well by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

