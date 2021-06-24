60,000 Shares in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDAC opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

