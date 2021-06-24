$650.35 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post sales of $650.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $641.50 million to $659.20 million. REV Group reported sales of $582.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

REVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

REVG traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 507,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 97,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,617. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

