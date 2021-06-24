659,337 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Bought by Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.

Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 659,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,714,000. Allegro MicroSystems accounts for about 5.3% of Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Allegro MicroSystems at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.29. 4,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,491. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.21. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66.
Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.
In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $699,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,033 shares of company stock worth $7,696,336 over the last three months.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
