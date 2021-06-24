659,337 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Bought by Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.

Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 659,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,714,000. Allegro MicroSystems accounts for about 5.3% of Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Allegro MicroSystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.29. 4,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,491. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.21. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $699,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,033 shares of company stock worth $7,696,336 over the last three months.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.