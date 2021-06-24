6,740,082 Shares in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,740,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth $11,046,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth $9,354,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth $1,792,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth $1,489,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth $1,421,000.

NYSE CSAN opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55. Cosan S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

