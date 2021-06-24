71,651 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Acquired by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $19,432,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,837.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 665,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after buying an additional 631,269 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 907,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after buying an additional 31,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after buying an additional 139,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEB. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

