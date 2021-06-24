$723.48 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report sales of $723.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $714.52 million to $737.70 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $578.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $390.61. 219,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,524. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

