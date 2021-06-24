7,306 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

NYSE SITE opened at $173.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.60 and a 12-month high of $206.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.